Top 10 Movies on Netflix India for This Week of May

The comedy-drama film "Kathal," starring Sanya Malhotra, has claimed the top spot on Netflix India's list of the top 10 films. Following closely behind are the Hindi versions of Nani's popular historical actioner "Dasara" and the serial killer thriller "Operation Mayfair," both featuring Jimmy Shergill.

Here is the complete list of the 10 most popular films on Netflix India this week:

10. The Mother

Jennifer Lopez takes on the role of a skilled former assassin and protective mother who faces dangerous villains seeking revenge.

9. Blood & Gold

Set in post-World War II Germany, this war drama follows the story of a deserter and a teenage farmer as they confront a group of Nazis searching for hidden gold.

8. Missing

June, a young woman from Los Angeles, embarks on a vacation to Columbia with her boyfriend, only for her mother to go missing. Armed with technology and social media, June attempts to locate her vanished mother.

7. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway

Based on a true event, Rani Mukerji portrays an immigrant mother engaged in a lengthy court battle against the Norwegian government and foster care system after her children are taken away from her.

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor stars as a wealthy man who moonlights as a breakup consultant. While on vacation in Spain, he meets Shraddha Kapoor, and their love story takes an intriguing turn.

5. Bheed

This film sheds light on the challenges faced by migrant workers during the lockdown in India in 2020. It features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana.

4. Virupaksha

Set in the 1990s in a village called Rudravanam, the movie revolves around unexplained deaths caused by occult practices. The protagonist, Surya, embarks on a journey to uncover the mystical secrets and save the community.

3. Operation Mayfair

Jimmy Sheirgill plays a retired London police officer who is drawn back into duty to investigate a serial killer's return after a three-year absence.

2. Dasara (Hindi)

This historical action film centers around three friends named Dharani, Soori, and Vennela, set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines. When one of them is brutally murdered, Dharani seeks justice.

1. Kathal

A female police officer's pursuit to find the missing jackfruits from a politician's garden takes center stage in this social dramedy.

In summary, Netflix India's top 10 films for this week offer a diverse selection of genres, showcasing the popularity of both Indian and international content on the platform.