Latest Bollywood Films Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5

Looking for the latest Bollywood movies to watch on OTT platforms? Look no further! We've curated a list of the recent Hindi films available for streaming on popular OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, these movies offer a diverse range of stories and stellar performances from Bollywood's top actors.

Here is a list of the most recent Hindi films available for streaming on different OTT services. The courtroom drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, featuring Rani Mukerji, has also made its Netflix debut after initially premiering in theaters earlier this year.

The most recent Hindi films available on OTT platforms are described in detail below.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

An Indian immigrant mother fights back in a contentious custody dispute after the Norwegian government takes away her children. The film is based on real incidents.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor), who works as a couple breakup counselor, finds his relationship with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) complicated. Tinni, a career-oriented woman, challenges his notions of independence.

Where to watch: Netflix

U-Turn

RTO inspector Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi) demands that Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) obtain a new driver's license. A misunderstanding leads to a verbal conflict between the two, escalating into a confrontation in front of the nation's media.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Selfiee

A skilled undercover spy, who has been a housewife for ten years, receives a mission. She must use her lost powers to find a serial killer.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Mrs. Undercover

Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) discovers he was exchanged at birth by his cunning father (Paresh Rawal), turning his world upside down.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Shehzada

When Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) realizes he is the billionaire's heir after being switched at birth by his conniving father (Paresh Rawal), his world is flipped upside down.

Where to watch: Netflix

Faraaz

Faraaz tells the story of a crowded night based on the real terrorist attack that devastated a café in Dhaka. It portrays the inspiring story of a young boy who perseveres through difficult conditions.

Where to watch: Netflix

United Kacche

Tango, an undocumented immigrant, is determined to fulfill his family's dream of living in England. Follow his journey as he evades deportation and finds new love and family.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Gaslight

When a paraplegic woman returns home to find her father dead, her family questions her sanity. She must uncover which reality is true.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Two teenage lovers from different cultures discover their lives are intertwined by rebellion and intolerance as they try to come together.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kanjoos Makhichoos

Miser Jamnaprasad complies with his father's request to send his parents on a pilgrimage. But a natural disaster separates family members, leading to unexpected consequences.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

The passionate romance between Ankit and flight attendant Neha takes an unexpected turn when danger threatens their jovial facade.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pathaan

Indian RAW spy "Pathaan" (Shah Rukh Khan) discovers a mercenary group plotting a major strike on India, led by Jim (John Abraham) with a murky past. As Pathaan confronts Jim, time is running out, and his only potential ally is agent Rubai (Deepika Padukone). Pathaan must navigate multiple betrayals and confront destruction.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kuttey

A plan to rob a high-security van carrying money goes awry, bringing together violent rebels, an aging criminal lord, and crooked police.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gulmohar

The Batra family has four days left to vacate their 34-year-old house. The chaos reveals fears, secrets, and future concerns.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Lost - ZEE5

A criminal reporter named Vidhi searches for a missing college student in this ZEE5 original. Her journey uncovers the intricate social strata that redefine politics, love, and betrayal.

Cirkus

Dr. Roy Jamnadas divides two sets of identical twins he finds at the entrance to the orphanage he administers and places them up for adoption with two different families in two different cities to test his nature vs. nurture theory. When one set of twins decides to travel to the city where the other set of twins manage a circus a few years later, a comedy of errors full of confusion and misunderstanding ensues. The revelation comes when they finally meet in person.

Where to watch: Netflix

Salaam Venky

Venkatesh and Sujata challenge medical theory based on a true incident. Venkatesh, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease, defies the odds with his perseverance, great human spirit, and groundbreaking medical science. Despite the prognosis, he becomes a hero among his peers and leaves behind a legacy and a discourse culture.

Where to watch: ZEE5

An Action Hero

A movie star's real-life turns into an odd action thriller when he is accused of murder and must escape the country, with a vindictive politician hot on his trail.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chhatriwali

Brilliant chemist Sanya (Rakul Preet Singh) is unemployed and searching for work. She wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to provide young people with the information they need to break down sexual taboos.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Drishyam 2

Seven years after the resolution of Vijay and his family's legal dispute, a series of unforeseen events reveal a truth that could significantly alter the existence of the Salgaonkar family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video