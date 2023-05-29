JioCinema and NBCUniversal Forge Multi-Year Partnership, Expanding Content Offering in India

JioCinema is likely going to become the largest OTT (over-the-top) content platform in the country. The platform will soon bring a fresh lineup of Hollywood content for users in India. NBCUniversal, in collaboration with JioCinema, Viacom18's esteemed streaming service, has announced a momentous multi-year partnership that will enrich the Indian entertainment scene by delivering an extensive selection of films and TV series. The collaboration empowers JioCinema's program offerings, guaranteeing its viewers access to the illustrious content portfolio of NBCUniversal. This exclusive arrangement encompasses a wide range of renowned production entities and brands under the Comcast NBCUniversal umbrella, including Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

Fresh Hollywood Content from NBCUniversal to be Available from Next Month

Commencing next month, JioCinema's newly introduced "JioCinema Premium" subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) tier will serve as the host platform for NBCUniversal's content, encapsulated within a dedicated Peacock branded hub. Titles such as Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Mindy Project will be available on JioCinema soon.

Notable additions to the JioCinema catalogue include DreamWorks Animation's Oscar®-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the sci-fi horror film M3GAN, produced by James Wan (known for his work on The Conjuring and Annabelle) in collaboration with Blumhouse. Audiences can also look forward to beloved movies from blockbuster franchises like Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy, and Pitch Perfect.

The excitement continues to mount as JioCinema plans to bring forth future releases from immensely popular franchises like Despicable Me/Minions and Fast, including the highly anticipated Fast X. Additionally, viewers can anticipate upcoming releases such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the thrilling IMAX-shot epic, Oppenheimer, directed by the renowned Christopher Nolan.