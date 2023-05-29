Vantage Data Centers Opens New Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters in Singapore

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has officially opened its new regional headquarters in Singapore. Vantage DC says this expansion reflects its commitment to invest and strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region, where the demand for reliable and sustainable hyperscale data centres is on the rise.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

According to the statement, Vantage emphasized the strategic significance of the Asia-Pacific market for the company's growth trajectory. Moving from a smaller office in Singapore to a new, expanded regional headquarters paves the way for future growth as Vantage continues hiring team members to scale its business to meet customer requirements.

Prime Location and Enhanced Support

Situated in Singapore's central business district, the 8,000-square-foot (740 square meters) regional headquarters will serve as the hub for Vantage's APAC leadership team and various corporate functional teams. Vantage says this strategic location enables streamlined coordination and efficient management of business operations, allowing for enhanced support to customers across the region.

According to Vantage, the choice of Singapore as the headquarters was a strategic approach, considering its business-friendly environment, access to a robust pool of technology talent, and proximity to the fast-growing Southeast Asian markets. Vantage Data Centers aims to leverage these advantages to better serve its clients and meet the increasing demand for hyperscale data centres in the region.

Expansion Plans and Job Opportunities

Vantage Data Centers is rapidly expanding its local team in response to sustained customer growth. With over 200 employees across eight cities in the Asia Pacific, the company plans to add 80 new roles by the end of the year. This workforce expansion demonstrates Vantage's commitment to providing exceptional service and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

Vantage's APAC portfolio includes seven campuses, either operational or under development, strategically positioned across the region. Among them is the recently announced 256 MW KUL2 campus, which is set to be developed in Malaysia. These campuses play a vital role in catering to the increasing demand for hyperscale data centres and driving digital transformation across various industries.