Vantage to Develop Second Data Center Campus in Malaysia’s Cyberjaya



Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced its plans to establish a second data centre campus (KUL2) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, with an additional investment of USD 3 billion (RM 13.32 billion). The new campus aims to address the increasing demand for hyperscale data centre services and will offer a total of 256 MW of IT capacity upon completion, according to the official statement.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Announces Second Campus in London

Expansion Details and Strategic Location

The KUL2 campus will be situated adjacent to Vantage's existing campus (KUL1) in Cyberjaya, spanning nearly 35 acres. It will consist of 10 facilities covering an area of 256,000 square meters (2.75 million square feet).

Strategically positioned to provide low-latency connectivity to major cities in the region, such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta, the campus is said to adhere to the highest standards of performance, reliability, and security.

In its statement, Vantage said multiple layers of physical and virtual security measures will be implemented to safeguard against potential threats. The first facility is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Also Read: Malaysia to Allow Second 5G Network Deployment, Telcos Respond

Expansion of KUL1 Campus and Total IT Capacity

In addition to the KUL2 development, Vantage is also expanding its existing KUL1 campus with a fourth 16 MW facility that is currently in progress. When combined, both campuses will deliver a total IT capacity of 287 MW, effectively catering to the demands of hyperscale companies, cloud providers, and large enterprises.

Partnership Agreement and Endorsements

Vantage Data Centers signed an agreement with Cyberview, the tech hub developer of Cyberjaya. The signing ceremony took place at the Cyberview Hari Raya Open House along with the Cyberjaya 26th Anniversary Celebration.

Also Read: Telekom Malaysia Completes Fibre Optic Network Hub Across Sabah and Sarawak

Support from Government Agencies

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) acknowledged Malaysia's position as a favoured destination for data centre investments in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) also voiced its commitment to supporting Vantage's presence and the growth of the country's data centre industry, contributing to the ongoing digital transformation.

Also Read: Telekom Malaysia Announces Termination of Share Subscription Agreement with DNB

Vantage's Expanding Presence in the Region

Vantage Data Centers presently operates or has developments underway across seven campuses in the Asia-Pacific region. The company's expansion in Malaysia signifies its dedication to establishing the country as a prominent digital hub within the ASEAN region while simultaneously contributing to Malaysia's digital economy goals and strengthening its digital infrastructure.