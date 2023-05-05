Malaysia to Allow Second 5G Network Deployment, Telcos Respond

The government of Malaysia has confirmed that it will permit the launch of a second 5G network in the country next year. However, this deployment will be subject to Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the company responsible for the rollout of the 5G technology, achieving 80 percent population coverage (CoPA). Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that the new model takes into account the sustainability of the country's telecommunications industry, ending the monopoly often associated with DNB.

CelcomDigi's Response to the Government's Decision

Various local telcos in Malaysia have welcomed the news. CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) acknowledged the need for the efficient rollout of 5G to provide comprehensive coverage, encourage adoption, and ensure affordability for all Malaysians. The company has committed to supporting the government's ambitions and working with the industry to deliver the next phase of Malaysia's 5G journey.

Maxis' Commitment to Accelerating 5G for the Nation

Maxis also welcomed the Government's decision to focus on achieving 80 percent 5G coverage of populated areas (CoPA) by the end of 2023 under DNB, followed by implementation of 5G under two networks. Maxis committed to working closely with the industry to accelerate 5G for the nation and offering 5G-related products and services with a focus on affordability and adoption.

U Mobile Welcomes Shift to Dual 5G Networks

U Mobile welcomed the Government's decision to shift to dual 5G networks as early as January 2024. U Mobile praised the shift to dual 5G networks, believing it would increase efficiencies and encourage greater adoption for consumers and enterprises. The company has committed to supporting the government's ambition to achieve 80 percent 5G population coverage by the end of 2023 through DNB and will ensure interoperability between the two networks once the dual 5G networks are in place.

5G in Malaysia

The rollout of the second network is expected to commence under phase two, and Malaysia hopes it will increase market competition, leading to better network infrastructure performance and an improvement in customer service levels.

Maxis has already been developing multi-industry 5G use cases with major players for commercial use through its 5G Alliance and has expanded its 5G international roaming services to more countries. U Mobile also looks forward to working with various industries to innovate services that improve efficiencies using 5G technology