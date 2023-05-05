DartPoints Acquires Venyu to Expand Data Center Infrastructure in South Central US

DartPoints, a company specializing in colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services for edge markets, has announced its acquisition of Venyu, Louisiana's leading provider of data centre infrastructure and cloud services. The move is expected to expand DartPoints' geographic coverage to a third region in the South Central US with three top-tier data centres in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

Venyu's Expertise in Data Security

With over 30 years of experience, Venyu has proven itself as a pioneer and leader in data security. The company developed some of the first offsite backup innovations and became one of the first service providers to offer virtualization as a disaster recovery solution in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The acquisition will add Venyu's three carrier-neutral facilities to DartPoints, bringing its portfolio to 11 data centres across 10 US markets, five states, and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20 megawatts of power.

Synergies for Customers and Employees

According to DartPoints, this acquisition expands its geographic coverage to a third region: the South Central US. The expanded geographical reach, combined with the Venyu team's expertise, sets up DartPoints for continued accelerated growth. In addition, the synergies resulting from the combined organization will further benefit customers, markets, and employees for years to come.

Strategic Moves for Aggressive Growth

DartPoints' acquisition of Venyu is the latest in a series of strategic moves aimed at aggressively growing its edge colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services in mid-size markets.

In May 2020, the company received an investment from Astra Capital Management, followed by the acquisition of Metro Data Centers (MDC) in October 2020 to enter the Midwest market, and Immedion in March 2021, further expanding its geographical footprint to the Southeast US.