A thrilling update awaits as we kick off another week in may. Streaming services have curated an exciting collection of new web series for your viewing pleasure, just in time for the holiday weekend. Discover the upcoming web shows debuting this May on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney plus Hotstar.

Modern Love Chennai

Modern Love Chennai weaves together a tapestry of emotions to depict the complexities of love, both familiar and elusive. This anthology of love stories combines humor, quirkiness, depth, and surprise, all at once. These tales not only touch your heart but also offer a glimpse into Chennai's rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes. Let Modern Love Chennai take you on a journey through the myriad forms of love.

Release Date: May 18, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dead Pixels

The popular British comedy series Dead Pixels gets a Telugu adaptation. With six episodes in total, this series, written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, features standout performances by Niharika Konidela, Sai Ronak, and Harsha Chemudu. The show portrays the lives of three friends, where their real and virtual worlds intertwine based on the online video game that dominates their lives.

Release Date: May 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Naam 2

The Tamil musical series Naam returns with Season 2, written and directed by T Suriavelan. This online sensation consists of 11 episodes and introduces new actors alongside the existing cast. A year after One Music's reunion, a band member is tragically killed, pushing the remaining members to navigate a new direction.

Release Date: May 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Yeh Meri Family Season 2

TVF's beloved comedy-drama, Yeh Meri Family, continues with a fresh narrative and dynamic family relationships in its second season. The official trailer has been released, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s winter, the second season delves into the heartwarming story of a simple family comprising a mother, father, two children, and their grandmother.

Release Date: May 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

Enjoy these captivating web series on various OTT platforms and immerse yourself in compelling storytelling and unforgettable performances.