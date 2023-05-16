Where to Watch the Most Expensive and Engaging Indian Web Series

Get ready to dive into a world of opulence and immersive storytelling as we present a curated list of the most expensive Indian web series that are worth every minute of your binge-watching time. Among these remarkable productions stands Citadel, a show that has shattered records with its jaw-dropping production costs. Prepare to be captivated as we explore these Indian web series that go beyond boundaries and can be found on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

The list includes popular titles such as Mirzapur and The Family Man. To view the complete list and find out where you can watch them on various OTT services, simply scroll down.

The 7 most expensive and addictive Indian web series and where to watch them:

Inside Edge

The program Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video provides a glimpse into cricket's shadowy underbelly, blurring the lines between good and wrong when power comes into play. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, and others, this Indian web series reportedly cost Rs 40 crore to produce, as reported by several internet sites.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man

The Family Man is an espionage drama on Amazon Prime Video, created by the renowned filmmaker duo Raj and DK. It revolves around a T.A.S.C. agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to balance his personal and professional life. Fans eagerly await the announcement of the release date for the third season after the suspenseful ending of the second season. According to a TOI report, each season of this popular Indian web series had a budget of Rs 50 crore. Packed with mystery, action, drama, and suspense, The Family Man guarantees gripping entertainment that will keep you hooked for hours.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Empire

The Empire, a historical drama on Disney+ Hotstar, boasts a stunning budget of Rs 50 crore. Starring Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, and Shabana Azmi, this epic Indian web series, written by Nikkhil Advani, is based on Alex Rutherford's book Empire of the Moghul. It delves into the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is one of the most popular Indian web series of all time, chronicling the story of Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). He controls various illegal businesses in Mirzapur, but his life takes a turn when Guddu (Ali Fazal) arrives seeking revenge for his brother's murder. With the second season reportedly costing a staggering Rs 60 crore, it will be intriguing to see how events unfold in the upcoming third season.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sacred Games

Sacred Games, a highly acclaimed Indian web series on Netflix, boasts an IMDb rating of 8.5 and was produced with a significant budget. The first season had a budget of Rs 40 crore, but due to the series' immense popularity, they enhanced the production standards for the subsequent season, resulting in a whopping total expenditure of Rs 100 crore. The series follows a police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who becomes entangled in a gangster's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) mission to save the city. This cat-and-mouse thriller, with its cleverly written narrative, offers a thrilling journey.

Where to watch:Netflix

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven, a popular program on Amazon Prime Video, is set to make a highly anticipated return with a brand-new season. The Indian drama revolves around two wedding planners and the obstacles they encounter as they embark on a joint venture to establish a wedding agency. The first season, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, and Arjun Mathur in key roles, reportedly had a substantial budget of Rs 100 crore, as reported by the ToI.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video