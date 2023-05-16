Reliance Jio 30 Days Plan that has No Daily Data Limit

Reliance Jio is offering a monthly plan that comes with no daily data limit. It isn't exactly a monthly plan, but a plan with a validity of 30 days. Many users would appreciate the presence of such a prepaid plan for them. Earlier, the consumers had complained to the sector regulator about the absence of 30 days and monthly validity plans. This pushed the telcos to bring such plans, and they are a treat for many. Today, we will be looking at the Rs 296 prepaid plan from Jio, which comes with a validity of just 30 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 296 prepaid plan with a validity of 30 days. This plan has no daily data limit. It comes with a total of 25GB of data that can be used in a lump-sum manner. Reliance Jio's Rs 296 plan could feel like one with less amount of data, as you don't even get 1GB per day. But the speciality of this plan is that you can use the entire 25GB of data in one go instead of using it as distributed daily data, which other plans offer to the customers.

Further, with this plan, users get access to additional benefits such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud and JioSecurity. There's also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Consumers recharging with this plan are eligible to get the Jio Welcome Offer which offers unlimited 5G data to the users. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. But then there are always 4G data vouchers that you can recharge with to get a data boost.

Reliance Jio has covered close to 4ooo cities/towns with 5G in India. The telco seems to be on track to achieve its goal of bringing 5G to every city and taluka by the end of 2023.