OneWeb and iSAT Africa Partner to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to Africa

OneWeb, a leading Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has joined forces with iSAT Africa, an integrated communications services provider, to establish a Distribution Partnership Agreement. The strategic collaboration aims to revolutionise internet connectivity across Africa, providing high-speed, low-latency broadband access to communities in need.

Also Read: BT Group and OneWeb Successfully Trial 4G LTE Backhaul Over LEO Network

Bridging the Digital Divide

The partnership leverages OneWeb's satellite technology and iSAT Africa's extensive experience in delivering rural connectivity, fixed and mobile satellite services, enterprise solutions, and broadcasting services throughout the African continent.

The joint release said, "By combining their expertise and resources, OneWeb and iSAT Africa are working towards the common goal of connecting the unconnected and serving underserved communities in Africa. This ambitious objective will not only contribute to regional economic growth but also enhance access to education, healthcare, and other essential services."

Also Read: MTN GlobalConnect Rebrands as Bayobab, Paving the Way for African Digital Connectivity

Tailored Solutions for Africa

iSAT Africa, renowned for its reputation as a trusted internet services provider, will collaborate closely with OneWeb to ensure the seamless delivery of reliable, high-speed, and low-latency broadband connectivity across Central, Western, and Eastern Africa markets in the near future.

According to the statement, The partnership will enable iSAT Africa to offer a comprehensive range of integrated communication solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses and communities in Africa.

These solutions will encompass enterprise connectivity, remote access, and rural connectivity, addressing the diverse requirements of users across the continent.

Also Read: OneWeb Successfully Deploys 36 Satellites With ISRO for Global Connectivity

Global Satellite Network

Having recently completed its global satellite constellation, OneWeb is well-positioned to facilitate connectivity on a global scale. The Distribution Partnership Agreement with iSAT Africa further strengthens OneWeb's reach, extending reliable connectivity to previously underserved and remote areas.

CabSat 2023 Participation

Both OneWeb and iSAT Africa will be participating in the upcoming CabSat 2023 conference, scheduled to take place in Dubai from May 16th to 18th, 2023.

The partnership between OneWeb and iSAT Africa signifies a significant step forward in narrowing the digital divide and empowering African communities through enhanced connectivity.