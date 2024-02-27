Eutelsat OneWeb Launches Land Mobility Services for Connectivity on the Move

The launch of Land Mobility services enables Eutelsat OneWeb’s distribution partners to implement comms on the move solutions for customers around the world.

Highlights

  • Access to high-speed communications for industries like rail connectivity, emergency response, media, and more.
  • Collaboration with industry partners, including the European Space Agency and the UK Space Agency.
  • Plans for global coverage expansion with the completion of the ground segment rollout.

Eutelsat Group has confirmed the launch of Eutelsat OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) mobility services, bringing high-speed communications for land-based customers. With the activation of Land Mobility services, Eutelsat OneWeb's distribution partners now can implement communication on-the-move solutions for customers globally, spanning industries such as rail connectivity, emergency response, media, oil and gas, mining, government, and NGOs, said Eutelsat Group on Monday.

Benefits for Land-Based Customers

This latest development allows customers across North and South America, Europe, and Australia to access download speeds of up to 200 Mbps while on the move or at work in industries like agriculture, mining, and governmental services.

Leveraging the Kymeta Hawk TM u8 flat panel user terminal (UT) enabled for mobility, the service is now available through more than 30 of Eutelsat OneWe's existing distribution partners, with additional terminals set to be introduced later this year.

Collaboration and Expansion Plans

These LEO-powered mobility services have been developed and extensively tested in collaboration with industry partners, including the European Space Agency and the UK Space Agency.

"Coverage and availability will be extended as Eutelsat Group completes the roll-out of its ground segment to enable true global coverage," the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Eutelsat Group said, "The launch of Eutelsat OneWeb's Land Mobility services brings high-speed, low-latency connectivity to under-served industries such as transport, first responders and the international aid sector. We are looking forward to meeting the huge demand for connectivity on the move services by working closely with our trusted distribution and technology partners."

With land mobile and portable connectivity reportedly now available across the network, Eutelsat OneWeb will be offering these services to both existing and potential partners and markets.

