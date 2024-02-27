HFCL Limited, a leading telecom solutions company based in India, showcased its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) product at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. In a release, HFCL said that it has entered into a partnership with MediaTek to integrate the MediaTek T750 chip inside its 5G FWA Indoor CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment). HFCL's 5G FWA Indoor CPE is a very compact device and consumes minimal power, courtesy of the MediaTek chip inside, said HFCL.









The MediaTek T750 chip on the 5G FWA solution is made on the 7nm process and is equipped with a 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU. This will ensure that the device will be able to support dual-band 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 support. The device has a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface to enable high-speed data transfer. HFCL said that its product comes equipped with mesh capabilities and an embedded eSIM, which caters to the diverse needs of telco customers.

The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE is a plug-and-play device that includes an AI-integrated mobile app. It is completely 'Made-in-India' and is very user-friendly as it can be self-installed. You can upgrade the FWA device remotely, bringing zero-touch management into play, thus eliminating any need for user intervention and enhancing the overall experience for the consumer.

HFCL has said that its 5G FWA Indoor CPE can support both 5G Standalone (SA) and NSA (non-standalone), catering to telcos with diverse needs.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said, "We are pleased to have partnered with MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company, and to leverage its state-of-the-art 7nm compact chipset in crafting the revolutionary HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE. The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE helps telecom operators address the last-mile connectivity challenges in an ultra-compact form factor and provides a fiber-like experience to both consumers and enterprises. The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE marks another major milestone for HFCL in delivering advanced 5G solutions to telecom operators globally."

Evan Su, General Manager, Wireless Communications, MediaTek, said, "HFCL’s ‘made-in-India’ 5G FWA Indoor CPE powered by the MediaTek T750 chip will help customers experience 5G FWA connectivity globally. This partnership is another milestone in our endeavour to support the Indian government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem by promoting local manufacturing."