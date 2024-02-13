HFCL Secures Rs 141 Crore Order From BSNL for 4G and 5G Network Solutions



HFCL has secured a purchase order worth Rs 141 Crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for indigenous 4G and 5G backhauling solutions. This order encompasses both capital expenditure (Capex) and an annual maintenance contract (AMC), with the Capex portion amounting to Rs 119 Crore and the AMC portion being Rs 22 Crore, out of the advance purchase order worth Rs 179 Crore issued to the Company. The remaining balance of approximately Rs 38 Crore is expected to be released upon completion of the supply against the current purchase order, HFCL said.

Solution Offered

Under this order, HFCL will provide products and services to BSNL for supporting 4G and 5G network requirements, including initial planning, on-site surveys, supply installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and annual maintenance of microwave links. The deployment will include 5GHz Unlicensed Band Packet radio systems (UBRs) with 1Gbps capacity, antennas, cables, and other essential accessories, all of which are indigenously designed and manufactured by HFCL.

Reportedly, this end-to-end solution is designed for easy installation, effortless management, high reliability, and has advanced security features to protect from external threat vectors. Furthermore, this investment will enable BSNL to build a 5G-Ready network infrastructure.

Technological Advancements

HFCL said its Unlicensed Band Radios (UBR) leverage technologies such as Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM), providing substantial bandwidth capacity and enabling the integration of 5G advanced features such as high speed, low latency, and enhanced reliability in wireless communications. Additionally, HFCL's AI-powered Unified Cloud Network Management System (UcNMS) facilitates network management and application control, further enhancing the efficiency of telcos and enterprises.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, expressed profound enthusiasm, stating, "This significant order cements HFCL's position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G technology solutions. It perfectly embodies the "Self-reliance or Aatmanirbharta" vision articulated by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi."

"With a strategic "Make in India" approach, our cutting-edge 4G and 5G backhauling solution emphasizes capturing opportunities in global markets while aligning with the India Stack initiative. The deployment of these advanced solutions promises higher data transfer rates, low latency, and enhanced reliability and performance."

Significance

Covering the PAN India network of BSNL, this order from BSNL will upgrade its network infrastructure with indigenously designed and manufactured products. This network upgrade will provide the latest technology yet cost-effective backhauling solutions for BSNL's 4G network and lay the foundation for 5G capabilities, said HFCL Tuesday.