BSNL Gives HFCL Advance Purchase Order worth Rs 1127 Crore



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has awarded HFCL Limited an advance purchase order (APO) of Rs 1,127 crore. The APO is to transform the optical transport network (OTN) infrastructure of BSNL across India. This will enhance the backhaul network support for BSNL, resulting in better services for enterprises and consumers. With future high-speed networks such as 4G and 5G will be a part of BSNL's offerings, and this OTN infra upgrade is necessary to enable that. Further, this will help BSNL in offering better FTTH services to customers in India.

In a release, HFCL said that it has partnered with Nokia to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology. HFCL will upgrade over 300 large network nodes of BSNL and 2000 amplifier sites. It will take about 18 months for HFCL to finish the project. However, HFCL will also undertake operation and maintenance of the infra for three years including eight-year comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for which BSNL will pay Rs 170.30 crore.

With this infra upgrade, BSNL's networks will reach a data capacity of 12 terabytes. "The backbone network, spanning 310 aggregation locations, will serve as a pivotal force in empowering 4G, 5G and BharatNet services, positioning BSNL at the forefront of India's digital revolution pioneered by the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," the release said.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL, said, " The order aimed at revolutionizing BSNL's Optical Transport Network is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the nation's technological prowess. As we navigate through an era marked by an escalating demand for broadband connectivity, HFCL acknowledges the pivotal role of fortified backhaul transport. Our comprehensive network upgrade will not only address the heightened demands of Enterprise and FTTH/Broadband services but strategically positions BSNL for the seamless launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services."