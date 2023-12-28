BSNL to Bring its 4G and 5G Networks to IIT Madras and Anna University

On Wednesday, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that it will bring its 4G and 5G networks to the campuses of IIT Madras and Anna University (AU), Chennai. Both are major education institutes in India. The state-run telecom operator has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the universities to deliver more growth opportunities to students. BSNL, along with the universities, will offer courses to the students to enhance their skill sets. The telecom industry in India is growing fast and with the future connectivity needs, the potential for professionals to make a good living is high in this industry.

Read More - BSNL Year Long Validity Prepaid Plans for 2024

IIT Madras will collaborate with BSNL to launch a one-year course in telecom technology and management. BSNL will help with designing the course and delivery. In addition, these institutes will also offer short-term telecom technology courses (STTC) to upskill students and increase their chances of getting employed.

The state-run telecom operator will be setting up labs at AU campuses in Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Nagercoil to conduct these STTC courses. Further, in all these campuses, BSNL will also offer its 4G and 5G networks. The telco will use its homegrown technology to deliver high-speed networks in the campuses.

BSNL will also give priority to startups from IIT Madras Pravartak in giving access to telecom infra and network solutions for testing and business development.

Read More - BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with Fiber

"The Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL & MTNL, Shri Pravin Kumar Purwar, presided over the event and formalized the collaborations by exchanging Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key stakeholders: Dr. V. Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras; Dr. R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor Anna University; and Dr. M. J. Shankar Raman, CEO IITM Pravartak," said BSNL in a release.