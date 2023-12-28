Sparkle Launches GreenMed Submarine Cable to Connect Italy to Balkans and Eastern Med



Italy's Sparkle has launched GreenMed, a new submarine cable system that will cross the Adriatic Sea, connecting Italy to Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, and Turkey before extending further into the Mediterranean. In an official release, Sparkle said the new cable would create a fibre-optic infrastructure corridor to connect Central Europe, the Balkans, and the Central-Eastern Mediterranean countries through a diversified and low-latency route.

Strategic Hub in Milan

From Italy's Adriatic coast, the system will reportedly connect by land to the rich digital hub of Milan and, from there, to other major European internet and cloud nodes.

The GreenMed project also aims to support the development of the Balkan digital market by offering a secure and diversified route in addition to the already existing terrestrial backbones.

Commenting on the GreenMed launch, Sparkle stated, "With GreenMed, Sparkle continues the expansion of its network by creating a route with highly innovative features that crosses the Mediterranean basin to support the demand for intercontinental connectivity and the growing digitalisation of the Balkan area."

Italy as Central Hub

Italy solidifies its role as the central hub of the Greater Mediterranean, with the GreenMed system extending connectivity to Greece's Crete island. Crete serves as a vital digital gateway and the landing point for Sparkle's BlueMed cable, which connects Italy with France, Greece, and various countries bordering the Mediterranean until reaching Aqaba in Jordan.