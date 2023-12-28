OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Price Cut in India

The base 8GB+128GB launched for Rs 33,999, but after the price cut, it is available only for Rs 29,999. Then there's the 16GB+256GB variant that launched for Rs 37,999. After the price cut, this variant is available for Rs 33,999.

  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G has received a price cut in India.
  • The device, launched earlier this year is the most powerful phone in the Nord lineup.
  • The Nord 3 5G has received a price cut of Rs 4,000 on both the available variants.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G has received a price cut in India. The device, launched earlier this year is the most powerful phone in the Nord lineup. The Nord 3 5G has received a price cut of Rs 4,000 on both the available variants. The base variant comes with 8GB+128GB while the superior variant comes with 16GB+256GB. Let's take a look at the revised price of both phones. Note that the price cut is now reflected on the official website of OnePlus India and the OnePlus Store mobile app.




OnePlus Nord 3 5G Revised Price in India

The base 8GB+128GB launched for Rs 33,999, but after the price cut, it is available only for Rs 29,999. Then there's the 16GB+256GB variant that launched for Rs 37,999. After the price cut, this variant is available for Rs 33,999. You can get the device in two colour options - Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

But there are more offers that you can leverage to reduce the price of the product. With ICICI Credit Cards, EMIs, and Net banking, users will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. The same is for OneCard and Citi Bank users as well. There is also no-cost EMI of up to 3 months available for customers.

The additional benefits of purchasing this phone directly from OnePlus are:

a) get benefits worth Rs 4500 with the JioPlus Rs 399 postpaid plan.

b) get 6 months of 100GB Google One Cloud Storage free.

If you are purchasing it directly from the website of OnePlus or a retail store, you can also get the OnePlus Care for Rs 4,499. It is a damage cover initiative from OnePlus that will protect your phone from accidental drops, crashes, breakages, or liquid for 24 months.

The device features the Sony IMX890 camera sensor at the rear. It is the same camera sensor that you will see in the flagship OnePlus 11.

