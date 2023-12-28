Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia



Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications recently announced that it has activated three new cellular towers along British Columbia's (BC) Highway 16, providing 911 access for all travellers and offering 5G wireless coverage for customers. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to invest in its networks to connect Indigenous communities.

Also Read: Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call









5G Connectivity and Safety

Rogers said the new towers are part of an ongoing wireless service expansion project, made possible through a partnership with the provincially funded Connecting British Columbia program and the federal Universal Broadband Fund. The goal is to enhance safety and address wireless coverage gaps along the section of the highway known as the Highway of Tears.

"We are proud to provide 50 kilometres of 5G cellular connectivity on sections of Highway 16 as part of our continuous effort to establish seamless wireless service between Prince Rupert and Prince George," said Rogers.

Project Progress

Rogers highlighted that, in conjunction with a previously completed tower in Seaton, the new tower (1) at Seeley Lake Park is providing 13 kilometres of new wireless coverage, and two (2) additional towers are offering 37 kilometres of new coverage between Seven Sisters Mountain and the Pacific.

Also Read: Rogers Activates 5G Service Across All Remaining TTC Subway Stations

Expanded Wireless Coverage

Upon completion of all project towers, Rogers is expected to provide 252 kilometres of new cellular coverage along Highway 16, closing gaps to ensure continuous coverage along the entire 720-kilometer corridor.

The Highway 16 project is part of Rogers' ongoing commitment to expanding service and improving connectivity for underserved rural, remote, and Indigenous communities in BC and across Canada.

According to the statement, Rogers has been working with all levels of government in making network and innovation investments throughout the province, including other cellular expansion projects along Highways 3, 4, 14, 95, and 97 in BC.