Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Rogers Communications activates three new cellular towers on Highway 16 in British Columbia, enhancing 911 access and providing 5G wireless coverage.

Highlights

  • Rogers provides 50 kilometres of 5G cellular connectivity on Highway 16.
  • Completion of all towers aims for 252 kilometres of new cellular coverage, ensuring continuous connectivity.
  • Project aligns with Rogers' commitment to rural, remote, and Indigenous community connectivity.

Follow Us

Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia
Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications recently announced that it has activated three new cellular towers along British Columbia's (BC) Highway 16, providing 911 access for all travellers and offering 5G wireless coverage for customers. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to invest in its networks to connect Indigenous communities.

Also Read: Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call




5G Connectivity and Safety

Rogers said the new towers are part of an ongoing wireless service expansion project, made possible through a partnership with the provincially funded Connecting British Columbia program and the federal Universal Broadband Fund. The goal is to enhance safety and address wireless coverage gaps along the section of the highway known as the Highway of Tears.

"We are proud to provide 50 kilometres of 5G cellular connectivity on sections of Highway 16 as part of our continuous effort to establish seamless wireless service between Prince Rupert and Prince George," said Rogers.

Project Progress

Rogers highlighted that, in conjunction with a previously completed tower in Seaton, the new tower (1) at Seeley Lake Park is providing 13 kilometres of new wireless coverage, and two (2) additional towers are offering 37 kilometres of new coverage between Seven Sisters Mountain and the Pacific.

Also Read: Rogers Activates 5G Service Across All Remaining TTC Subway Stations

Expanded Wireless Coverage

Upon completion of all project towers, Rogers is expected to provide 252 kilometres of new cellular coverage along Highway 16, closing gaps to ensure continuous coverage along the entire 720-kilometer corridor.

The Highway 16 project is part of Rogers' ongoing commitment to expanding service and improving connectivity for underserved rural, remote, and Indigenous communities in BC and across Canada.

According to the statement, Rogers has been working with all levels of government in making network and innovation investments throughout the province, including other cellular expansion projects along Highways 3, 4, 14, 95, and 97 in BC.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

In 2014-15 idea cellular used to give 20 MB for a day or 100 mb of data loan for 4…

Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

Rupesh :

Jio has now Rs.148 data Plan with 10GB for 28 days beating own cheapest plan of 155 albeit the new…

Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

shivraj roy :

good feature i guess just like a decade ago they used to give those advance talk time balance of 7rs

Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments