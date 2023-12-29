Tata Play Binge Plans for 2024: Starts at Rs 299 Per Month

Tata Play Binge is one of the best OTT (over-the-top) aggregation services present in India right now. It has several platforms under the portfolio and can work on several devices. Earlier only Tata Play Binge+ STB (Set-Top Box) owners could get access to the subscription service, but now it is available for everyone. Tata Play Binge is available in two tiers right now - Mega and Super. A few months back, there were more plans. However, keeping only two plans is a better option for Tata Play because it streamlines the offering for the customers and simplifies choosing a plan. Let's take a look at the two plans.









Tata Play Binge Plans Explained in Detail

Tata Play Binge Mega Plan: The Tata Play Binge Mega plan costs Rs 399 per month. You can also purchase it for 3 and 12 months by paying a lumpsum amount of Rs 1119 or Rs 4199.

This plan comes with 28 apps and content can be played on 4 devices at a time. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are - Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MXPlayer, PlayFlix, Kikk, Fancode, Stage, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, Fuse, aha, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EpicON, Docubay, Curiosity Stream, Shorts TV, TravelXP, Planet Marathi, Manorama Max, iStream, Chaupal, Reeldrama, Nammaflix, VR OTT, Movies Now, and one more south Indian content platform.

Tata Play Binge Super Plan: The Tata Play Binge Super Plan comes for Rs 299 per month. You can get it for 3 and 12 months by paying a lumpsum amount of Rs 849 or Rs 3199.

This plan comes with 23 apps and content can be played on 4 devices at a time. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MXPlayer, PlayFlix, Kikk, Fancode, Stage, SunNXT, aha, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EpicON, Docubay, Shorts TV, TravelXP, Planet Marathi, Manorama Max, iStream, Chaupal, Reeldrama, Nammaflix, VR OTT, and one more south Indian content platform.