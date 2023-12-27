BSNL Prepaid Plans with Eros Now Under Rs 500

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has plenty of prepaid plans priced under Rs 500. But some plans come bundled with a popular OTT (Over-the-top) platform of Eros Now. You can find many major movie titles on the platform of Eros Now. With BSNL, you don't have to spend much to get access to Eros Now's platform. The three plans that we are talking about cost Rs 247, Rs 269, and Rs 298. With the 4G launch expected soon, these plans would become great value deals for BSNL customers. Let's take a look at these plans and understand what you get with them.

BSNL Eros Now Plans Under Rs 500

BSNL's Rs 247 plan comes with 50GB of data, Rs 10 worth of talktime in the main account, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. In addition, there is BSNL Tunes and Eros Now bundled for 30 days. The service validity is also 30 days of the plan.

Then there's the Rs 269 plan which has a shorter validity of 28 days. There's unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day offered with this plan. There's also BSNL Tunes, Eros Now, Hardy Mobile Games, Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service, Zing, Astrocell, GAMIUM, and Lystn music bundled for the users.

With both the Rs 247 and Rs 269 plans, the speed reduces to 40 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed.

The last plan on the list is the Rs 298 plan. With the plan, users get 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's of course, Eros Now Entertainment services also bundled with the plan. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps once the FUP data is over. The service validity of this plan is 52 days.

So while the daily data offered with this plan is less than what you get with the Rs 247 and Rs 269 plans, you get a longer validity.