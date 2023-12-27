Tele2 Estonia to Offer 5G Calling Cards From January 2024



Tele2 Estonia will offer a 5G Calling (Prepaid) card to customers starting January 1, 2024. In an official release, the telecom company announced that as the first mobile operator in the Estonian market, Tele2 is introducing 5G capability to calling cards, allowing customers to access an even faster and more reliable internet connection than before, all in a package priced at less than 1 EUR.

Also Read: Telia 5G Network Covers 75 Percent of Estonian Population

Tele2 Launches 5G Prepaid Card

In the statement, Tele2 Estonia emphasised the enduring popularity of calling cards alongside versatile mobile packages. These cards enable users to purchase internet volume for smart devices in addition to call minutes. With most newer phones now equipped with 5G capability, Tele2 aims to ensure that all its customers, including calling card holders, can comfortably access high-quality internet at a reasonable price. According to Tele2, every customer, regardless of the calling card package and price, can enjoy fast 5G internet.

Enhanced User Experience and Lower Prices

Tele2 highlighted the enhanced user experience that comes with the Calling 5G card, including higher peak data speed, lower latency, improved reliability and availability, and a more seamless user experience.

Furthermore, Tele2 Estonia pointed out that one of the three available starter sets for the Tele2 5G calling card is unlimited and includes unrestricted internet use in Estonia for 10 days, applicable to both smartphones and routers. After this period, customers can activate any desired package, such as Surfa packages with 1GB, 8GB, or an unlimited internet plan.

Also Read: Telia Achieves Record Speeds With New 26 GHz 5G Base Station in Estonia

Seamless Upgrade for Existing Customers

Tele2 Estonia assured existing calling card holders that 5G capability will be seamlessly integrated into all packages, starting from the beginning of the new year. Customers need not take any action; it is sufficient for the phone with 5G support to have the data connection turned on, and it will automatically connect to the 5G network within Tele2's coverage area.

Tele2 Estonia clarified that all other networks, including 4G, 3G, and 2G, will remain operational. Faster and higher quality internet does not increase the price for the customer, said the company in a statement.

Also Read: Telia Estonia Partners With Sunly to Operate 100 Solar Powered Mobile Sites

Tele2 Estonia said 5G Calling cards will be available for purchase at more than 1,500 points of sale across Estonia and other well-equipped stores throughout the country.