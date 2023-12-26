Bharti Airtel Offers Exclusive Data Deal With Poco M6 5G



Bharti Airtel follows a unique device bundling strategy. As part of the same, the telecom company provides exclusive discounts on pricing and additional data benefits bundled with the device in partnership with handset manufacturers. Now, in one such bundling offer, Airtel Prepaid customers will receive extra data as an exclusive offer upon purchasing the Poco M6 5G device. Let's explore the plan benefits and specifications of the Poco M6 5G device in the story ahead.

Airtel's Exclusive Offer for Poco M6 5G

As reported by TelecomTalk, Poco and Airtel previously collaborated on an affordable 4G handset. Now, Poco has partnered with Airtel to offer exclusive deals with the new M6 5G device. Airtel prepaid users can benefit from an additional 50GB of data as part of this exclusive offer.

Poco M6 5G Sale

The Poco M6 5G went on sale on December 26 on Flipkart and is available in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants in Galactic Black and Orion Blue colours, priced at Rs 10,499. With the included bank offers, the device is available at Rs 9,499.

Poco M6 5G Specifications

The Poco M6 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor, expandable storage up to 1TB, up to 16GB RAM, a 6.74-inch large screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI Dual Camera with night mode and time-lapse video, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Poco M6 box contents include the handset, a 10W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a SIM eject tool.

Airtel Exclusive Data Benefit

Airtel prepaid customers with the Poco M6 5G device during the offer period from December 22, 2023, to May 31, 2024, can enjoy an additional 50GB of data. Once the customer purchases the device, inserts an Airtel prepaid SIM, and successfully connects to the Airtel network, the user will receive 5 monthly coupons of 10GB each. The data coupons can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks App, under the Rewards section. Airtel customers should have an active base plan starting from Rs 299 to enjoy the extra data benefit.

Conclusion

With these exclusive data bundling benefits, Airtel aims to enhance the smartphone experience for prepaid users by providing extra data to experience the Airtel 5G Plus network. This bundling offer from Airtel and Poco is a great way for prepaid users to get a new 5G phone and enjoy even more data on the go!