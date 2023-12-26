Maxis Extends Partnership With TM for Broadband Services Until 2029



Malaysian operator Maxis has extended its agreement with Telekom Malaysia's (TM) High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) services until 2029. In an official release, Maxis stated that it will continue to access the nation's largest fiber network provider, TM's network, to provide customers with fixed broadband offerings and value-added services.

Network Expansion

This partnership will enable Maxis to expand the reach of its high-speed internet connectivity to even more premises nationwide, complementing its own-built fiber network. Currently, Maxis provides fiber connectivity to more than 700,000 homes and businesses.

In addition to standard HSBB access, the premium services include additional requirements that will help Maxis better serve customers with improved efficiency, including one-stop connectivity and digital solutions offerings for enterprise customers, said Maxis.

Customer Focus

Commenting on the partnership, Maxis said, "We are pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with TM to further drive broadband adoption for the nation. The partnership in conjunction with our own extensive fibre network and core mobile business allows us to deploy our resources more efficiently and effectively so we are able to place greater focus on customer experience. This is in line with our integrated telco strategy of fulfilling all our customers’ connectivity needs."

The official release noted that Maxis became the first telco provider to sign an HSBB access agreement with TM in 2010, and TM is Maxis' biggest HSBB services partner in their ongoing partnership.

Earlier this year, TM secured access to Maxis' 4G Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) and 4G and 2G Domestic Roaming Services to enhance its mobile connectivity nationwide, as reported by TelecomTalk.