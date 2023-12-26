Maxis Extends Partnership With TM for Broadband Services Until 2029

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This partnership will enable Maxis to expand the reach of its high-speed internet connectivity to even more premises nationwide, complementing its own-built fiber network.

Highlights

  • Maxis and TM extend agreement for HSBB services until 2029.
  • Partnership includes premium services for improved efficiency and customer experience.
  • Maxis and TM collaborate to drive broadband adoption and enhance mobile connectivity.

Follow Us

Maxis Extends Partnership With TM for Broadband Services Until 2029
Malaysian operator Maxis has extended its agreement with Telekom Malaysia's (TM) High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) services until 2029. In an official release, Maxis stated that it will continue to access the nation's largest fiber network provider, TM's network, to provide customers with fixed broadband offerings and value-added services.

Also Read: Maxis Launches Regional Internet Hubs in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

Network Expansion

This partnership will enable Maxis to expand the reach of its high-speed internet connectivity to even more premises nationwide, complementing its own-built fiber network. Currently, Maxis provides fiber connectivity to more than 700,000 homes and businesses.

In addition to standard HSBB access, the premium services include additional requirements that will help Maxis better serve customers with improved efficiency, including one-stop connectivity and digital solutions offerings for enterprise customers, said Maxis.

Also Read: Omantel Launches Fiber To The Room Solution

Customer Focus

Commenting on the partnership, Maxis said, "We are pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with TM to further drive broadband adoption for the nation. The partnership in conjunction with our own extensive fibre network and core mobile business allows us to deploy our resources more efficiently and effectively so we are able to place greater focus on customer experience. This is in line with our integrated telco strategy of fulfilling all our customers’ connectivity needs."

Also Read: Telekom Malaysia to Use Maxis’ Infrastructure to Enhance Mobile Connectivity Nationwide

The official release noted that Maxis became the first telco provider to sign an HSBB access agreement with TM in 2010, and TM is Maxis' biggest HSBB services partner in their ongoing partnership.

Earlier this year, TM secured access to Maxis' 4G Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) and 4G and 2G Domestic Roaming Services to enhance its mobile connectivity nationwide, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments