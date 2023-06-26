Telekom Malaysia to Use Maxis’ Infrastructure to Enhance Mobile Connectivity Nationwide

Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Maxis have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen Malaysia's digital ecosystem and enhance mobile connectivity nationwide. Through this collaboration, TM will gain access to Maxis' 4G Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) and 2G and 4G Domestic Roaming (DR) Services, enabling the extension of coverage and improved network quality for TM's subscribers.

Partnership for Enhanced Connectivity

According to the statement, the partnership will leverage Maxis' radio access network (RAN) infrastructure, allowing TM to extend its 4G coverage across the country. The implementation of MOCN technology will enhance TM's Unifi Mobile service, increasing population coverage to above 95 percent and benefiting both rural and urban areas. MOCN is a radio access network (RAN) sharing mechanism that allows different core networks to share the same RAN.

Leveraging Maxis' Infrastructure

As part of the collaboration, Maxis will provide approximately 6,800 sites for 4G MOCN and domestic roaming (DR) services, along with 10,000 sites for 2G domestic roaming. This infrastructure sharing initiative will significantly improve network coverage and quality, benefiting subscribers across Malaysia.

Complementing Existing Services

TM highlighted the partnership's ability to elevate its 4G mobile proposition to deliver exceptional customer experiences for the home, SME, and enterprise customers, while also contributing to the overall development of Malaysia's digital infrastructure.

The partnership will complement TM's existing 5G offering and pave the way for further innovation and collaboration in delivering solutions and services to cater to the needs of all Malaysians.

By combining their resources and expertise, TM and Maxis aim to create a robust and reliable mobile connectivity infrastructure that will benefit customers throughout the country.