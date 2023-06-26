Eutelsat and du Collaborate to Boost Broadcast Services in the MENA Region

Eutelsat Communications has announced its partnership with du, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to upgrade Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The collaboration aims to enhance high-definition content delivery to viewers, providing an optimized user experience through increased capacity at the 7/8 degrees West orbital position.

Also Read: Satellite Operator Eutelsat to Sell European Retail Broadband Operations

Extensive Coverage at 7/8 Degrees West Orbital Position

Eutelsat said the 7/8 degrees West orbital position is renowned for its extensive coverage, reaching 90 percent of TV households across MENA. With around 900 TV channels currently broadcasting from this location, it offers the largest exclusive reach in the region. The partnership between Eutelsat and du enables the latter to further enhance content delivery across MENA, catering to the demands of customers broadcasting TV channels in both standard and high definition.

Catering to HD Content Demands

du, emphasized their commitment to expanding and enhancing services to meet the growing demands of broadcasters and content providers. By increasing satellite capacity at the 7/8 degrees W orbital position, du can effectively reach more end users across the region and deliver a wider range of HD and SD services.

Also Read: Du to Deliver 4G, 5G Fixed-Wireless Access Broadband Services

According to Eutelsat, the partnership with du enables Eutelsat to provide state-of-the-art broadcast services through the region's largest teleport, catering to the increasing demand for high-definition services.

The collaboration between Eutelsat and du reflects their joint dedication to enhancing the broadcast landscape in the MENA region.