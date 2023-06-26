EE to Deploy Network Upgrades With Temporary 4G and 5G Masts at Major UK Summer Events

UK Telco EE is temporarily expanding its mobile network at major summer events to keep customers connected to their favourite experiences during the busiest time of the year. With over 125 network upgrades underway, including the installation of temporary 4G and 5G masts at venues, EE says it aims to bolster network capacity and manage the significant surge in seasonal demand.

Expanded Network for Summer Events

The enhancements will provide customers and visitors with improved download speeds, more reliable coverage, and high-quality calling at the UK's most prominent music festivals, sporting events, and local shows.

EE's parent, BT Group, highlighted the importance of enhancing the live event experience for customers during the summer, stating, "Whether they want to FaceTime their parents from the Pyramid Stage or surf their social feeds at Boardmasters, they can count on EE to make it a summer to remember."

Enhanced Connectivity at Music Festivals

EE said the impact of these network upgrades has already been felt by attendees at several major summer events. More than 350,000 fans at festivals such as the Isle of Wight Festival, Download, Parklife, and Radio 1's Big Weekend in Scotland are getting to experience the advantages of EE's additional mobile infrastructure. This summer, over 5 million people are expected to attend various music festivals across the UK.

As a highly anticipated event, Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm has received particular attention from EE. The company has strategically placed seven additional masts throughout the 900-acre site, complementing the existing permanent 5G sites in the area. This network improvement aims to enhance speeds and capacity in heavily congested areas.

Improved Coverage at Sporting Venues

EE says its commitment to providing exceptional mobile connectivity extends beyond music festivals. Temporary masts are being deployed alongside the company's permanent high-speed 4G and 5G networks at renowned British sporting venues, including Silverstone, Cheltenham Racecourse, and Wembley Stadium. Moreover, additional temporary installations are planned for Royal Ascot, Boardmasters Festival, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Goodwood Revival.

The demand for reliable and high-speed mobile connectivity during major events continues to rise. Notably, during the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year, EE shared that its temporary masts witnessed a staggering 52 percent increase in mobile data usage compared to 2019.

Similarly, at Eurovision in Liverpool, customers and international visitors utilized 4G and 5G sites to download over 20TB of data, equivalent to nearly five million hours of music streaming.

The increased network capacity and improved connectivity provided by temporary 4G and 5G masts promise to create a seamless and enjoyable experience for attendees at the country's most celebrated summer events.