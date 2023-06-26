Vodafone UK Brings 5G SA aka 5G Ultra for Customers

In a groundbreaking move, Vodafone UK has launched its 5G standalone (SA) network, making it the first operator in the country to provide this advanced network technology to its customers. The newly introduced service, known as 5G Ultra, is initially available in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff, ushering in a new era of connectivity.

To experience the benefits of 5G Ultra, Vodafone customers must currently own a Samsung Galaxy S21 or S22 device. However, the company has exciting plans to expand device compatibility in July, ensuring a wider range of customers can leverage the power of 5G Ultra.

The key advantage of Vodafone's 5G SA network lies in its ability to provide approximately 25% longer battery life for mobile phones, offering a significant improvement for users on the go. Moreover, 5G Ultra boasts enhanced reliability in crowded locations, guaranteeing a seamless connection experience. Perhaps most impressive of all, Vodafone's 5G speeds on this standalone network are reportedly ten times faster than its 4G speeds, setting a new benchmark for wireless performance.

While Vodafone UK still relies on 5G Non-standalone (NSA) technology in various parts of the country, the introduction of 5G SA marks a significant leap forward. Unlike NSA, which utilizes 5G in the radio access network while still relying on a 4G core network, the 5G SA network is completely independent, with a separate 5G core that harmonizes seamlessly with the 5G RAN.

Vodafone's network intelligently switches between 4G, 5G NSA, and 5G Ultra, ensuring customers always enjoy the best possible connectivity based on their location. The upcoming Wimbledon Tennis Championships will serve as one of the first major events where attendees can take advantage of the new 5G SA connectivity. Vodafone has upgraded cell towers in the Wimbledon area to support the service, extending coverage to the courts and the bustling outdoor fan zones.