L&T Technology Services Partners With BSNL to Deploy Private 5G Networks for Enterprises

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce private 5G networks for enterprises in India. This collaboration marks LTTS's entry into the private 5G landscape, with BSNL providing the necessary spectrum and network infrastructure while LTTS offers a comprehensive range of devices, applications, technology, software, sensors, servers, and core integration within the network infrastructure for enterprises.

Also Read: BSNL Partners With Echelon Edge for Setting up Private 5G Networks

The CEO and MD of LTTS highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "This partnership is a perfect offering to enterprises with complementary network and digital capabilities coming from both organizations." It was also mentioned that LTTS intends to explore the global market as it begins to offer these services from India.

A spokesperson from BSNL confirmed their belief in the potential of 5G, stating, "5G is the next big enabler which can positively benefit the lives of millions of end-users, and we expect rapid adoption of private networks across use cases and major industries."

LTTS emphasized the vast opportunities that 5G will bring, estimating it to create a USD 1.3 trillion market across several sectors, including healthcare, smart utilities, consumer and media applications, industrial manufacturing, and financial services.

Also Read: BSNL and TCIL Partner to Offer 5G Private Network Services

LTTS highlighed its role in areas such as network maintenance, management, consulting, and rollout, with the total addressable market being valued at USD 70 billion globally for enterprise 5G applications, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors like education and smart cities.

While the government of India has decided against directly allocating spectrum to companies for establishing captive 5G networks, LTTS has found a solution by leveraging BSNL's spectrum. LTTS noted that privatizing 5G networks, including spectrum ownership, is a favourable approach for companies, especially when manufacturing units or enterprises are located in areas with poor connectivity.

The company explained that telecom service providers often find it economically unviable to set up networks in such regions, making LTTS's services crucial in bridging the connectivity gap.