BSNL and TCIL Partner to Offer 5G Private Network Services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) on Tuesday announced that they are teaming up to offer 5G-driven captive network services to companies. With the rollout of 5G, the demand for private networks would go up as enterprises would require it to unlock a world of new use cases. It is mostly the mid-sized or large organisations that are able to afford private networks. Companies across several verticals, including manufacturing, retail, mining, and healthcare, would benefit immensely from private 5G networks.

TCIL is a master system integrator and would provide enterprises with end-to-end private 5G network solutions. The Indian government has already allowed enterprises in India to take spectrum directly for setting up private networks. They can do this or just take the help of a telecom operator. BSNL is currently in the process of launching homegrown 4G.

The state-run telco would then be looking to upgrade from 4G to 5G using the 5G NSA (non-standalone) core developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

“TCIL has entered into an agreement with state-run BSNL for the provision of captive non-public network (CNPN) services to enterprise customers," a release from the two companies said.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

