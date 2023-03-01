Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Could be the First iPhone to Do This

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a device that is certainly going to be getting the interest of everyone in 2023. The smartphone is likely to be the most powerful iPhone the world has ever seen. But this time around, Apple could do something so major with the iPhone 15 Pro Max that it could look like a completely unique device from the rest of the iPhones in the iPhone 15 series. There are rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be called iPhone 15 Ultra.

A reliable tipster Ice Universe has said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra may not come with physical buttons at all. It is even hard to imagine an iPhone without any physical buttons. It would be a major design change that has not been seen in any of the flagship devices yet. The renders of the device are already making rounds online. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely going to have a bigger camera bump and a USB Type-C port. Apple may include the Type-C port in a manner which only allows Apple charging cables or adapters to work with it.

Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with no buttons at all. If that happens, it would be something exciting for the tech fans. It seems like Apple reserves all of the major design changes for its Pro and Pro Max models. There could be solid-state buttons on the new iPhone instead of the physical/mechanical button.

Well, the actual launch of the smartphone is several months away. The launch of the iPhone 15 series is likely to take place in September of this year. Apple should also try to introduce fast charging on iPhones as the USB Type-C port can enable that easily.