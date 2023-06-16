EE to Launch Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps Broadband Service in the UK

UK telecommunications company EE is embarking on a new phase in its mission to become the UK's most customer-focused brand. On Thursday, EE announced plans to introduce a range of supercharged home broadband services leveraging EE's award-winning mobile network. EE announced plans to launch a Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps Broadband Service later this summer. EE's Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service promises to be the fastest in its portfolio.

Also Read: EE Deploys Over 600 Small Cells to Enhance Mobile Coverage Across the UK

Alongside this, EE will also roll out a suite of hardware, including the Smart Hub Plus and Smart Hybrid Connect, accompanied by state-of-the-art Wi-Fi controls tailored to meet the demands of today's highly connected households.

Technology Developed by BT's R&D Team

EE says these home broadband services, featuring enhanced speeds, advanced hardware, and comprehensive controls, have been developed through the expertise and experience of BT's research and development teams at Adastral Park.

EE's Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service

EE's Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service will be built on a gigabit+ capable full-fibre network, utilizing a 1.8 Gbps product to deliver lightning-fast download speeds of over 1.6 Gbps directly to customer homes. With average speeds up to 44 times faster than Superfast Fibre, EE's new service promises to redefine the broadband experience.

Also Read: EE Announces Pilot Withdrawal of 3G Service in Warrington, Prioritizing 4G and 5G Networks

Router: Smart Hub Plus

To complement the Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps launch, EE has introduced its most advanced router yet, the Smart Hub Plus. Engineered to support the fastest download speeds offered by EE, the Smart Hub Plus pairs seamlessly with Smart Wi-Fi Plus, ensuring optimal connectivity throughout every corner of a customer's home. This means that more devices can stream, game, and download simultaneously, regardless of their location within the household.

Smart Hybrid Connect Technology, Backup Solution

EE will also introduce the Smart Hybrid Connect, a technology designed to work in conjunction with the latest Smart Hubs. This feature automatically connects to EE's mobile network as a backup solution when necessary. By combining forces with Smart Wi-Fi Plus, the Smart Hybrid Connect ensures uninterrupted connectivity, even in hard-to-reach areas of the home.

Also Read: EE to Expand 5G to Rural Areas and Tourist Destinations

In-House Firmware Platform

The Smart Hub Plus will operate on a new firmware platform developed by EE, enabling the device to collaborate with the latest software and hardware partners. Customers will benefit from unique features, including best-in-class Wi-Fi controls. With these controls, users can prioritize their bandwidth for specific activities such as remote work or gaming and access advanced parental controls for a safer online experience.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

According to the statement, The Smart Hub Plus, Smart Wi-Fi Plus, and Hybrid Connect will eventually replace EE's existing product lineup. The all-new range, featuring a sleek and modern design, is created in collaboration with ZAG consultancy.

EE Showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability with the construction of these devices, as their outer casings will be made from up to 95 percent recycled plastic, while the packaging will be both recycled and recyclable.

Also Read: Altice UK Increases Stake in BT, Affirms No Intention to Make Offer

Pricing details and availability for EE's highly anticipated Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps service and the range of accompanying hardware will be announced in the near future. Interested individuals can register their interest at ee.co.uk/broadband.