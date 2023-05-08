BT Group and OneWeb Successfully Trial 4G LTE Backhaul Over LEO Network

BT Group and OneWeb have achieved a significant milestone in the UK's digital infrastructure with the successful completion of a live field trial. The trial involved backhauling a 4G LTE cell site over OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, marking the first time this has been accomplished, according to a Linkedin update by OneWeb. The trial results were highly encouraging and showcased the potential of OneWeb's network to enhance high-speed connectivity across the country.

Seamless Integration of LEO Satellite Communications

The trial demonstrated the seamless integration of LEO satellite communications with existing backhaul designs, highlighting the compatibility and effectiveness of the technology. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for delivering improved connectivity to areas that are currently underserved or face challenges in accessing reliable internet services.

In partnership with OneWeb, BT Group continues to build on its success in leveraging LEO satellite links for data transmission. The trial allowed BT to evaluate the performance and characteristics of the LEO satellites and OneWeb's core IP wide area network. The results confirmed the ease of integrating LEO satellite communications into existing infrastructure, paving the way for the next phase of their strategy.

Advancing Towards a Multi-Orbital Strategy

With the successful trial, BT Group and OneWeb are now planning to implement a multi-orbital and multi-constellation space strategy. This approach will further enhance their ability to deliver high-speed connectivity across the UK, ensuring that more people and businesses can benefit from reliable and fast internet access.

By leveraging LEO networks, BT is able to overcome traditional limitations and provide internet access to remote or underserved areas. This development aligns with the broader efforts to improve digital infrastructure and support the digital transformation of the UK.

The successful trial represents a significant step forward in the partnership between BT Group and OneWeb. Both companies remain committed to enhancing high-speed connectivity and leveraging satellite technology to bring reliable internet access to more people and businesses across the UK. The achievements from this trial reinforce the potential of LEO networks and set the stage for further advancements in the field of satellite communications.