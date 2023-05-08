Qualcomm, a global leader in wireless technology, announced today that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based company, Autotalks. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Qualcomm's position in the automotive industry and drive the advancement of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies.

Driving advancements in V2X communication

According to Qualcomm, The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, fueled by digital innovation. Connectivity plays a crucial role in this transformation, serving as the foundation for next-generation software-defined vehicles that offer new business models, enhanced personalization, and, most importantly, improved safety. V2X communication technologies, enabling vehicles to interact with each other and their surroundings, have emerged as critical sensors for automotive safety systems.

Autotalks' expertise in V2X technology

Autotalks is an Israeli fabless semiconductor company established in 2008. They specialize in V2X communications for both manned and autonomous vehicles. Autotalks is dedicated to advancing V2X technology.

According to the statement, By combining Autotalks' expertise and cutting-edge products with Qualcomm's 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and commitment to V2X, the aim is to accelerate the development and adoption of V2X solutions, leading to improved traffic efficiency and enhanced safety for drivers and road users.

Integration into Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio

As part of the acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies plans to integrate Autotalks' production-ready, dual-mode standalone safety solutions into its expanding Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio. This comprehensive set of cloud-connected automotive platforms from Qualcomm Technologies will be further strengthened with Autotalks' advanced capabilities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Once finalized, the acquisition of Autotalks by Qualcomm Technologies is expected to propel the development of V2X communication technologies, driving innovation and safety in the automotive industry. However Qualcomm did not elaborate on the financials of the deal.