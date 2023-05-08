Prime Expands Into Phoenix Market With Data Center Campus in Avondale

Prime, a leading developer and operator of hyperscale and wholesale data centres in America and Europe has announced its expansion into the Phoenix market. The company is set to establish a data centre campus in Avondale, featuring five buildings (Data Centers) spread across 66.5 acres.

Prime Phoenix Facility

With a total critical power capacity of 210 megawatts and 1.3 million square feet of space, the facility named Prime Phoenix aims to cater to the growing demand from hyperscale services providers, large Internet brands, global technology companies, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Phoenix: A Favourable Data Centre Location

According to the statement, Phoenix presents an exceptional growth opportunity because it is a top-five data centre market in North America. The region boasts increasing demand from cloud and enterprise data centre buyers. Moreover, Phoenix offers compelling state tax incentives, power costs that are 16% to 18% lower than the national average, and a low risk of natural disasters. These factors position Phoenix as a highly favourable location for data centre operations.

Commitment to Sustainability and Technological Advancement

Prime's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement is reflected in the Avondale campus. The project focuses on enabling higher power densities and utilizing recycled water, aligning with the company's dedication to environmental responsibility.

The Avondale location, situated in Maricopa County just west of downtown Phoenix, provides convenient access to dark fibre connectivity, ensuring low-latency connections to local carrier-hotel meet-me rooms and Internet exchange points.

First Data Centre to be Completed in Q3 2025

The first data centre at the Prime Phoenix campus is expected to be completed in Q3 2025. It will offer 260,400 square feet of space and provide a critical power capacity of 42 megawatts, addressing the current capacity constraints in the market. This expansion is set to bolster Avondale's position as a next-generation technology hub and drive lasting economic growth. The project will create numerous permanent and temporary jobs during the construction phase.

Access to Reliable, Renewable Energy and Sustainable Practices

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Prime will offer customers access to reliable, 100% renewable energy. Additionally, the closed-loop cooling system implemented in each Phoenix data centre will contribute to substantial water savings compared to traditional evaporative systems. The result will be a near-zero Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), with the data centre consuming 97% less water than an equivalently sized residential neighbourhood.

Prime's expansion into the Phoenix market signifies its continued growth and commitment to providing state-of-the-art data centre solutions. The Avondale campus will cater to the evolving needs of the industry, offering high-density infrastructure, sustainable practices, and reliable connectivity to support the digital transformation efforts of its customers.