BT Launches IoT National Roaming SIMs for Businesses

The British multinational telecommunications company BT Group has announced the launch of National Roaming for IoT SIMs for Businesses across the UK, enabling smart devices to stay connected everywhere. BT's IoT SIMs use EE's Network and other Mobile Network Operators, whenever required, to provide coverage wherever there is a cellular network.

IoT National Roaming SIMs

IoT national roaming SIM cards enable smart devices to stay connected to mobile networks, even when they are on the move or in remote areas. By utilizing BT's IoT national roaming SIMs, devices can connect to EE Network, which ensures that data is transmitted quickly and efficiently to where it is needed most. In addition to providing a primary connection to EE, a subsidiary of BT Group, the SIM card can connect to multiple other major UK networks, thus ensuring that smart devices remain online and connected at all times.

Marc Overton, Managing Director, Division X at BT, said: "Businesses across the UK are increasingly understanding the benefits of using IoT devices in running their operations. And now, with the unveiling of our IoT national roaming SIMs, we're making sure those connections stay strong no matter where business takes you. Whether in the heart of a bustling city or out in the countryside, our solution ensures data is transmitted quickly and reliably. We're excited to help both our existing and new customers fully harness the power of their smart devices with lightning-fast mobile connectivity."

Secure Management Portal

BT's IoT national roaming service provides improved connectivity and a secure management portal with full security measures to protect important data and track smart devices. The added security allows businesses to focus on their core operations without worrying about data breaches or device mismanagement.

Benefit Courier and Delivery companies

BT's new service rollout will benefit courier and delivery companies by providing reliable and fast network access, regardless of location - whether in cities, rural areas, or by the coast. The new IoT service provides end-users, such as drivers and delivery workers, with real-time access to important information, which can improve accuracy and efficiency. For example, it enables visibility of fuel efficiency, changes in delivery schedules, and cold chain management, enabling constant monitoring of temperatures in refrigerated vehicles.

BT's IoT Offering to Disrupt B2B IoT Market

BT says its launch of IoT offering is set to disrupt the B2B IoT market with its powerful connectivity capabilities powered by EE Network. This new service offers businesses the added benefit of switching to other operator networks as needed, simplifying the process for companies that have operations in different parts of the country and currently negotiate separate deals with mobile network operators. In addition, this new solution offers businesses a more streamlined and efficient approach to IoT connectivity.