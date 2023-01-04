EE Brings 4G Connectivity to Six New London Underground Stations

EE brings its 4G services to Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate, and Queensway on the Central line, with Archway, Tufnell Park, and Kentish Town on the Northern line to follow. This will be extended to stations including Camden Town, Tottenham Court Road, and Oxford Circus in the coming months after additional testing over the holiday season.

4G Connectivity to Underground Stations

The British telco, brings high-speed 4G coverage for underground stations for the first tune, adding to the already-live eastern half of the Jubilee Line. BAI Communications and EE partnered to deliver high-speed connectivity to six new stations across the world's oldest underground network, covering parts of the Central and Northern lines.

Enhancing Consumer Experience

With this, customers can stay connected to family, and friends, stream favourite shows and scroll social feeds uninterrupted. Businesses also benefit from high-speed connectivity, ensuring fewer call drops and helping stay productive.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer, BT, said: "We're delighted to be at the forefront of such a transformative project, supporting BAI in delivering what will ultimately be the largest and most advanced network of its type anywhere in the world and one which aligns with our ongoing mission to digitise the UK through major investment in, and enhancement of, our mobile and fibre networks."

"It's also yet another milestone in our ambition to deliver high-speed 4G and 5G EE mobile connectivity to as much of the UK as possible, including previously unreachable locations," added Greg McCall.

The connectivity is made possible via BAI's multi-carrier network, which connects the stations and tubes of the London Underground. The infrastructure will be 5G-ready and will allow for ongoing upgrades in the future, and in many cases, both 4G and 5G will be rolled out concurrently.

Complete Rollout by 2024

EE plans to roll out to additional stations throughout 2023, working closely with BAI. As a result, by the end of 2024, customers will be able to enjoy 4G connectivity across the entirety of the London Underground and the Elizabeth line, with 5G Network at most locations.