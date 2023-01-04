Grameenphone SIM Sales can Resume as Ban is Lifted

Grameenphone is the leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, with several million subscribers. It is a joint venture between Telenor and Grameen Telecom Corporation.

The telecom regulator sent an order to halt Grameenphone's SIM sales until it "improves its quality of service, including cutting down call drop rate." This was done on June 29, four days after the Padma bridge's official opening. As the telecom minister recently expressed satisfaction with the service quality of the nation's top mobile operator, Grameenphone, the company's SIM sales prohibition is lifted.

According to a report from the Daily Star, given that its (Grameenphone) own drive testing showed it was sustaining all quality-of-service (QoS) key performance indicators as per the threshold set by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission by a good margin, the move of a ban earlier baffled the nation's top mobile provider. Call setup time, call setup success rate, call clarity, service coverage region, and internet download and upload speed are just a few of the QoS measures.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman stated in a letter to the posts and telecom division that the operator expected to roll out 889 new 2G sites by December 2022 in deep rural and border locations as well as in the Dhaka metropolis. Whether this happened or not is unverified.

It would increase the number of fibre connectivity locations by 34% and increase fiberisation by 88% to 6,811 kilometres. The operator will deploy extra spectrum and upgrade the transmission capability of the current base stations in order to increase internet speed.

According to a top official of the operator, Grameenphone has met the standard measures of service quality, as a result of which its call drop ratio has decreased to 0.3 percent and the average internet speed across Bangladesh is 11 Mbps.