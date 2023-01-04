Mistakes That You Make While Charging Your Smartphone

Whether you are a casual smartphone user or a tech aficionado, you wish the battery on your phone might last a little bit longer. The majority of smartphones use Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) batteries, which are capable of holding a charge for 300 to 500 charge/discharge cycles, or roughly 1-2 years' worth of charges. When you exceed that threshold, the battery begins to degrade, which causes its capacity to decrease. The battery won't function to its maximum capacity even after being fully charged.

In this article, we'll look at how to prolong the life of your mobile phone's battery and enjoy good battery life by avoiding common charging blunders. Let’s take a look.

Don’t Always Wait for It To Fully Charge

Some users decide to charge their smartphone, when they receive a warning informing them to the battery-saving option, which appears when the battery reaches 20%. In these circumstances, it's critical to keep an eye on your phone and plug it in as soon as the alert rings. If the device does not always begin charging before running out of energy or, alternatively, if it is always fully charged until it reaches 100%, its autonomy will be limited.

Use Official Chargers

It is essential to utilise the official connector and charger that the vast majority of manufacturers include with the device in the box. If not, look for one that is compatible with your smartphone at a reputable or authorised vendor. This also applies to the cable because a power outage could cause internal damage to one of these two parts.

Take the Charger Out of the Socket Right Away

Modern smartphones can stop charging when the battery is fully charged. But this doesn't mean the charger stops working. Also, avoid using your smartphone while it is charging because it won't charge the battery as quickly and won't work twice as hard. However, all of this has the potential to harm the device's cells, which will reduce its lifespan and duration.

Heat Damages the Battery

The improvement of battery life and endurance are significantly influenced by temperature. When stored at high temperatures, the battery is put under stress and loses capacity much more quickly than when stored at low temperatures.