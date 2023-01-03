OnePlus Smartphones List which Can Support 5G from Airtel and Jio

All of OnePlus' smartphones released after 2020 can use the 5G services from Jio and Airtel, the company has officially confirmed. In India, 5G can be supported by OnePlus products, including the flagship smartphones and the Nord devices. Vodafone Idea's 5G network was also tested by OnePlus in New Delhi, according to the company. The OnePlus handsets will be able to handle the Vi's 5G network as soon as it becomes accessible to users in India. All of the smartphones that the brand has released in India since the OnePlus 8 series support 5G networks.

In different regions of India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G services. To make 5G available on all eligible devices, the telecom providers are collaborating with OEMs. Notably, only 5G-enabled devices can connect to the 5G networks.

If Jio or Airtel 5G is available in your area, you must enable 5G settings on your phone in order to utilise your OnePlus phone with super-fast 5G internet. How to turn on 5G on your OnePlus phone is as follows:

Open the "Setting" app on your smartphone.

Go to "Mobile networks"

Select the Jio SIM option.

Select "Preferred network type" from the menu.

Lastly, choose the 5G network type

And once the setting is changed, qualified OnePlus customers will be able to access 5G on their phones. Moreover, the company is also planning to release the OnePlus 11, a new 5G smartphone, in the near future. On January 4, 2023, it will launch in China, followed by the launch on February 7 in New Delhi, India.

List of OnePlus Phones in India That Support Jio and Airtel 5G Services: