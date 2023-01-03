OnePlus Smartphones List which Can Support 5G from Airtel and Jio

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

In different regions of India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G services. To make 5G available on all eligible devices, the telecom providers are collaborating with OEMs. Notably, only 5G-enabled devices can use high-speed 5G data.

Highlights

  • All of OnePlus' smartphones released after 2020 can use the 5G services from Jio and Airtel, the company has officially affirmed.
  • In India, 5G can be supported by OnePlus products, including the flagship smartphones and the Nord devices.
  • All of the smartphones that the brand has released in India since the OnePlus 8 series support 5G networks.

Follow Us

OnePlus 5G

All of OnePlus' smartphones released after 2020 can use the 5G services from Jio and Airtel, the company has officially confirmed. In India, 5G can be supported by OnePlus products, including the flagship smartphones and the Nord devices. Vodafone Idea's 5G network was also tested by OnePlus in New Delhi, according to the company. The OnePlus handsets will be able to handle the Vi's 5G network as soon as it becomes accessible to users in India. All of the smartphones that the brand has released in India since the OnePlus 8 series support 5G networks.

In different regions of India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G services. To make 5G available on all eligible devices, the telecom providers are collaborating with OEMs. Notably, only 5G-enabled devices can connect to the 5G networks.

If Jio or Airtel 5G is available in your area, you must enable 5G settings on your phone in order to utilise your OnePlus phone with super-fast 5G internet. How to turn on 5G on your OnePlus phone is as follows:

  • Open the "Setting" app on your smartphone.
  • Go to "Mobile networks"
  • Select the Jio SIM option.
  • Select "Preferred network type" from the menu.
  • Lastly, choose the 5G network type

And once the setting is changed, qualified OnePlus customers will be able to access 5G on their phones. Moreover, the company is also planning to release the OnePlus 11, a new 5G smartphone, in the near future. On January 4, 2023, it will launch in China, followed by the launch on February 7 in New Delhi, India.

List of OnePlus Phones in India That Support Jio and Airtel 5G Services:

  • OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus 8T
  • OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 9RT
  • OnePlus 10 Pro
  • OnePlus 10R
  • OnePlus 10T
  • OnePlus Nord
  • OnePlus Nord 2
  • OnePlus Nord 2T
  • OnePlus Nord CE
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2
  • OnePlus CE 2 Lite

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments