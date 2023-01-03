Smartphones that will Launch in Jan 2023 from OnePlus, iQoo, Redmi and More

Major smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo spin-off iQOO, are ushering in 2023 with some major product launches. The iQOO 11 5G is the company's high-end flagship phone, while Xiaomi is focusing on its affordable Redmi Note 12 5G series. In a related vein, OnePlus is preparing the OnePlus 11, which will launch in India on February 7, after its formal unveiling in China on January 4. Here is the complete list of smartphones that will officially launch in India and international markets, along with their essential specifications, features, and other information that is currently known. Let's take a look.

Redmi Note 12 Series

The Redmi Note 12 series is anticipated to have a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Moreover, the device might come with Dolby Vision support and fast charging that can provide a full charge in 15 minutes. However, exact specifications have not yet been released. The Redmi Note 12 series is the successor of one of India's most well-liked mid-range smartphone lineups over the last seven years.

Moto Edge 40 Series

A 6.67-inch full HD+ curved OLED display is available on the smartphone. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the Moto X40. Other details include a 4,600mAh battery with compatibility for 125W rapid charging, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an IP68 durability rating.

iQOO 11 Series

The iQOO 11 series is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset. The iQOO 11 has a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED 2K+ display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage as part of its specification list. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging.

In terms of camera specs, the smartphone sports a 16MP front camera, a 50MP triple rear camera, and 120W rapid charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the OnePlus 11. A 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz may be featured on the smartphone. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC rapid charging might also power the gadget.

A 50MP triple back camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls are possible features of the smartphone's cameras.