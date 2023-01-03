Telcos Need to Figure a Way to Improve Service Quality as 5G Expands

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already met with the Indian telecom companies with respect to addressing the falling Quality of Services (QoS). Call drops have significantly increased, specially in areas where transition from 4G to 5G is taking place. The telcos said that reasons such as illegal signal boosters and more have hindered with their service quality. Further, the telcos have said that this is just a short-term issue and as the software for the devices optimizes to connect with 5G networks, the issue should subside on its own. However, the consumers might disagree. The QoS issue isn't a new one and it is certainly not just because of 4G to 5G transition.

Note that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) keeps evaluating the QoS provided by the telcos and compares it to the minimum benchmark in place. The regulatory body ensures that customers don't have to suffer poor services.

But scenarios of network congestion, call drops, and poor network signal is very common for Indian mobile network service consumers. There are just three telecom companies with 4G networks in India. Even out of these 3, only two companies are performing well and are able to reinvest into their business and expand operations significantly.

Thus, of course, there would naturally be network capacity issues leading to network congestion as India is a very big telecom market.

Leading to the 5G era, the telcos need to ensure that the service quality of mobile networks improves. This is important because 5G can enable the kind of use cases that 4G cannot. A successful 5G rollout would mean that the economy of the country would grow because of new job creations and new use cases coming to life.

But, what's also true is that 5G mobile networks don't make a lot of sense for the consumers right now. While they are fast and deliver low latency experience, they are not present widely and also if you are an Airtel consumer, you would realise that the speed tests eat up most of your data.

To ensure that the QoS goes up, both government and telcos need to work hand in hand. The telecom infrastructure also needs to expand and upgraded with new technologies that are coming into the market.