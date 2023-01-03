5G to Create New Jobs Across Industry Verticals in 2023

5G is going to create new jobs in India across different industry verticals in 2023. Indian telecom operators started rolling out 5G in Oct 2022. But to prepare for the rollout, the operators had already started up-skilling employees and training them for effectiveness and efficiency in engaging with the new technologies and demands that 5G would bring. As 5G is rolled out to other cities and towns in India, the need for skilled labour is only going to go up. What's interesting is that 5G is not just a regular mobile network techonology like 4G. With 5G, connectivity goes to a whole new level and thus it is not only telecom companies, but companies in other sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and more would also require trained professionals who could help with 5G.

According to NLB services, in the last year, there has been a 15-20% rise in demand for technology talent in the telecom and allied sectors. The growth of 5G and the upcoming trend suggests that the demand is going to go up by a record 25-30% in this new year.

NLB Services said that compared to 2021, the demand for specialised telecom tech talent grew by almost 20% in 2022. In 2023, this should go even further as more companies and sectors look to adopt 5G in their business. Some of the most sought after jobs in the field are data analytics, data science, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

In the non-telecom sector, companies in the retail and auto industry are expected to adopt 5G rapidly. It's adoption would also mean new areas where jobs would be created.

5G has a lot of innovative use cases that wasn't possible with 4G. So while it would bring automation into play, it would also bring new jobs for people who would have to be trained for the technology and other technical aspects of the new use cases.

Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services added, "We are seeing a higher demand for candidates in the mid-level category (with 4-8 years of experience). There are a lot of emerging opportunities in Video content, Network Upgradation & Migration, Private 5G for Enterprises, IoT/IIoT, Mobility, Network Infrastructure and Network Security. Specific profiles like Technical Content Writers (Video-OTT), Networking Engineers, AI & ML professionals, User experience designers, Cloud computing experts, cybersecurity specialists, and data science & data analytics experts are in demand, remaining relevant in the next few years."