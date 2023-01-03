Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Indore

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India has just announced the launch of 5G Plus services for citizens of Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP). With this, Bharti Airtel has also reached MP with its 5G Plus after Reliance Jio. Note that even though Jio came earlier, the first telco to launch 5G commercially in the state as well as in India remains Airtel. Jio is still in the beta phase while Airtel's rollout is commercial. Airtel 5G Plus is offered to the 4G customers of the operator at no additional cost. Let's check out the areas of the city where its 5G Plus is now available.

Airtel 5G Plus in Indore: Check Areas

Airtel 5G Plus services are available at the following areas in Indore: Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel says that its 5G Plus is 20 to 30 times faster than 4G. With this launch, Airtel has now covered 22 cities of India with 5G Plus networks. Hopefully, the telcos are also soon going to launch 5G in select areas of Chhattisgarh in the coming weeks and months.

To use Airtel's 5G Plus, firstly you must have a smartphone that is 5G enabled and supports 5G NSA. Second, you must have an active 4G prepaid SIM inside your device. Third, you should be in 5G Plus coverage of Airtel.