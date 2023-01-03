POCO C50 Launched in India at Super Affordable Price



POCO C50 has finally launched in India. The smartphone was earlier supposed to be launched in late 2022, however, due to some unknown reasons, POCO pushed the launch date ahead. Most of the specifications of the smartphone were already out and the only major mystery behind the device was its pricing. The pricing will definitely not disappoint users looking for an affordable 4G smartphone option in India. Let's take a look at the price and the specs of the smartphone.

POCO C50 Price in India

POCO C50 has launched in India in two memory variants - 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB for Rs 6249 and Rs 6999. The device will be available for customers in two colour options - Country Green and Royal Blue. It will go on first sale starting January 10, 2023 via Flipkart.

POCO C50 Specifications in India

POCO C50 has launched in India with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The device has a support of 120Hz touch sampling rate. Note that this is not refresh rate, but touch sampling rate.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery can easily last a whole day if charged completely. The charging brick is shipped inside the box.

Also Read: Poco C50 India Launch Tomorrow, What You Should Know

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 8MP AI primary sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP snapper at the front. Users can record videos in up to 1080p 30fps resolution.

The POCO C50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

One highlight of the smartphone is that it comes with a leather like back panel which would give users a slightly premium feel with the device. It would also act as a differentiator with other smartphones in the same price range.