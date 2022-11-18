POCO C50 Launch Confirmed for November: Details

The smartphone brand, POCO, one of the leading consumer technology brands is gearing up to launch its latest C-series budget disrupter smartphone, Poco C50.

"India being a price-conscious market, budget smartphones have always been in demand. Carrying Poco's legacy design and loaded features, Poco C31 and Poco C3 have registered whopping sales to date" said the company in a statement on Friday.

Poco C50 Latest Addition to C-Series

Intending to deliver the best to the consumers again, Poco is all set to bring the latest addition to the C-series in the last week of November. An overall package, the smartphone will deliver stellar camera performance, an immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design and much more according to the company's statement.

While the company is yet to announce the launch date, fans can have their hands-on Poco C50 soon.