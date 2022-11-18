Reliance Jio First to Cover Entire Delhi-NCR with 5G

Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in India to cover the entire Delhi-NCR region with its 5G networks. Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) and is only allowing invited users to experience its 5G network services. Jio said that its 5G network services are now available in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and other major locations of Delhi-NCR. The announcement from the telco was posted by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

Jio said that its 5G networks would be present across all the important localities and areas, including, but not limited to: most residential areas, hospitals, government buildings, schools, colleges and universities, malls & markets, high streets, high footfall areas such as hotels and tourist spots, tech parks, roads, highways and metros.

A Jio spokesperson said, "Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services."

Jio is currently offering the Jio Welcome Offer invite to select users. If the users receive the invite from the telco and they are on the Rs 239 plan or more with a 5G-enabled smartphone which supports Jio's 5G SA, they can experience super high speeds of up to 1 Gbps at no extra cost from Reliance Jio.