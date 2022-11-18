Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Plus at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched 5G plus network services at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, Varanasi. The announcement from the telco was made just a few minutes ago. This is the third airport that Airtel has reached with its 5G network services. The other two airports are - Bengaluru's new Terminal 2 and Pune Airport. Bharti Airtel is moving fast with its 5G network rollout and seems to be specifically targeting the airports. A few weeks back, the telco announced that within a span of 30 days, its 5G network saw more than a million unique users latching to it.

Airtel users in Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport would just need a 5G-enabled smartphone which supports Airtel's 5G, and they can experience the speed of 5G that Airtel's networks deliver. Right now, Airtel has not announced any special tariffs for 5G. Users on the 4G plans with 4G SIMs can directly experience 5G from Airtel.

Check Areas of Varanasi Where Airtel's 5G is Currently Available

Airtel's 5G network service is available in the following areas of Varanasi - Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations. The telco is working to ensure that other areas of the city also come under the 5G coverage in the near future.

Sovan Mukerjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Varanasi as we power the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel customers can now enjoy blazing fast speeds on their mobile phones allowing them to access superfast High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more while at the airport. I thank the authorities at Varanasi airport for all their support in making this project live. Airtel customers are already enjoying 5G services in key locations in the city. We are in the process of augmenting the network further to make our services available across Varanasi.”

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram.