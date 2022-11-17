Bharti Airtel Launches 5G in Pune Airport, Reaches 11 Cities with 5G

Airtel customers with 5G phones will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Customers don't need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in Pune airport.
  • This 5G service will be available for customers who are flying in and out of the airport.
  • Airtel customers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, boarding gates, lounges, immigration counters, migration, baggage claim belts, security areas, parking areas, etc. 

Bharti Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in Pune airport. With this launch, Airtel has reached 11 cities with its 5G networks. Airtel 5G Plus has been announced for Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in Maharashtra to enjoy the ultrafast 5G services from Bharti Airtel. This 5G service will be available for customers who are flying in and out of the airport. Airtel customers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, boarding gates, lounges, immigration counters, migration, baggage claim belts, security areas, parking areas, etc.

Airtel customers with 5G phones will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Customers don't need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Now there are 11 cities where Airtel's 5G services are available - Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Panipat, Gurugram, Siliguri, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.

