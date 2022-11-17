iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Available at Great Price on Flipkart Apple Days Sale

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 will be available on Flipkart with 64GB and 128GB base storage variants. The iPhone 12 with 64GB storage starts at Rs 50,999, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 64,999. In case you want to go for the iPhone 12 128GB storage variant, then you will have to pay Rs 55,999 for it. 

Highlights

  • Flipkart has announced Flipkart Apple Days Sale.
  • Under the sale, the platform would be offering consumers the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series at great discounts.
  • The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series are already selling at discounted prices.

Follow Us

iPhone 12

Flipkart has announced Flipkart Apple Days Sale. Under the sale, the platform would be offering consumers the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series at great discounts. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series are already selling at discounted prices. So what's the offer on the iPhone 14? Well, on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 14, which is Rs 79,900, can be brought down to Rs 74,900. This discount will only be given to consumers when they are purchasing the device via an HDFC Bank credit card. So no discount if you are purchasing through other cards. Yes, there would be a 5% cash back on purchases via the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Note that the same HDFC Bank card offer is also available on the official e-store of Apple India for the iPhone 14. But on Apple's e-store, the discount is Rs 6,000. So it would be a better decision to go for the official Apple e-store in case you have an HDFC Bank card and are getting the iPhone 14.

Let's take a look at the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Price on Flipkart

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 will be available on Flipkart with 64GB and 128GB base storage variants. The iPhone 12 with 64GB storage starts at Rs 50,999, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 64,999. In case you want to go for the iPhone 12 128GB storage variant, then you will have to pay Rs 55,999 for it.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are still great devices and will definitely receive 5G support for networks in India in the coming days. In terms of additional discounts, users can get a Rs 1500 instant discount if they are purchasing through Federal Bank cards. Again, on both devices, there's a 5% cash back on purchases via the Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Let us know in the comments if you are thinking of purchasing any of these devices.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India
Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India
Six Top 5G mobile phones under Rs 20,000 with a necessary set of features in addition to 5G capability. Take a look.
By Srikapardhi
OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
Reliance Jio's 5G SA (Standalone) networks would run on most of the 5G smartphones from OPPO. OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments