iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Available at Great Price on Flipkart Apple Days Sale

Flipkart has announced Flipkart Apple Days Sale. Under the sale, the platform would be offering consumers the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series at great discounts. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series are already selling at discounted prices. So what's the offer on the iPhone 14? Well, on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 14, which is Rs 79,900, can be brought down to Rs 74,900. This discount will only be given to consumers when they are purchasing the device via an HDFC Bank credit card. So no discount if you are purchasing through other cards. Yes, there would be a 5% cash back on purchases via the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Note that the same HDFC Bank card offer is also available on the official e-store of Apple India for the iPhone 14. But on Apple's e-store, the discount is Rs 6,000. So it would be a better decision to go for the official Apple e-store in case you have an HDFC Bank card and are getting the iPhone 14.

Let's take a look at the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Price on Flipkart

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 will be available on Flipkart with 64GB and 128GB base storage variants. The iPhone 12 with 64GB storage starts at Rs 50,999, while the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 64,999. In case you want to go for the iPhone 12 128GB storage variant, then you will have to pay Rs 55,999 for it.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are still great devices and will definitely receive 5G support for networks in India in the coming days. In terms of additional discounts, users can get a Rs 1500 instant discount if they are purchasing through Federal Bank cards. Again, on both devices, there's a 5% cash back on purchases via the Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Let us know in the comments if you are thinking of purchasing any of these devices.